How Did Ex-Wolfpack Players Do In NFL Preseason Week 2?
As the NFL Preseason moved through its second week of games, more members of the NC State football fraternity continued battling in a variety of different roles.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts broke down three notable performances from ex-Wolfpack players, including a pair of quarterbacks who started for their NFL squads.
With the season opener a week away, NC State made the decision to announce its team captains Tuesday morning. The program also announced who would wear the famous No. 1 jersey for the 2025 season.
Linebacker Caden Fordham, back from a knee injury that sidelined him for a major portion of 2024, earned both a role as a captain and the No. 1 jersey. He joins a long list of star defensive players to don the top dog's jersey.
Fordham spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice session. Below is a transcript of the availability session.
Fordham Transcript
Q: Getting the No. 1 Jersey, what does that mean to you?
Fordham: It means a lot. The guys before me have worn it like (Isaiah) Moore, and I've seen the way he came out and competed every day, the way he carried himself, and what this number means to this university and our team. So it's such a blessing and thankful to all my teammates and coach Doeren for giving me the opportunity to wear it, and I'm gonna do everything in my power to uphold the standards for this number means.
Q: Tell us what goes into getting that number.
Fordham: It's just showing up every day and being consistent, being the same guy. Giving everything you have, every snap, making sure you lead at all times, whether it's in the Murph (Practice Facility) or away, just coming in, and having that mentality of knowing you're that guy on the team and you're always going to lead no matter what. So I think that's what really goes into, you know, getting the number one.
Q: How’d you find out?
Fordham: Actually, this morning, we had a team meeting, and Coach Doeren announced it.
Q: Was that something he asked you beforehand if you were interested?
Fordham: We had talked about it a lot before, but he kind of just told me, you know, we only give it to people that, you know, work their ass off. So he told me that earlier this summer. So I had always wanted this number when I came in first to NC State, because I saw, you know, (Isaiah Moore) wearing it like I said. So it was always a goal of mine, you know, to get this number. And I'm very happy.
