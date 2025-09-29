Reviewing Grades for NC State's Defense Against Virginia Tech
RALEIGH — NC State suffered what could be its most disappointing loss of the season and one of the worst of the Dave Doeren era after falling 23-21 to the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
The Wolfpack defense struggled mightily to stop the Hokies' rushing attack and their offense on critical third downs. Missed tackles became the theme of the game, as the defenders allowed Virginia Tech to break plays open long after they should've been over. Some members of the group performed admirably, but the collective failed when it needed to rise up.
Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the game. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor, and above 80 would be elite.
How PFF viewed NC State's performance against Virginia Tech
The Defensive Line
- Graduate senior defensive end Sabastian Harsh: 73.2
- Senior defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland: 72.0
- Redshirt freshman defensive end Chase Bond: 60.0
- Freshman defensive tackle Josiah Victor: 63.5
- Graduate senior defensive tackle Travali Price: 61.7
- Graduate senior defensive tackle Chazz Wallace: 59.6
- Sophomore defensive tackle/end Isaiah Shirley: 59.6
While the PFF grades weren't particularly tough on the defensive line, the group struggled to contain the Virginia Tech offense. Harsh stood out once again, finishing with a sack and three quarterback hurries. However, the group failed to contain the Hokie running backs and allowed them to reach the second level of the defense time and time again. On a night when the linebackers and safeties needed as much help as they could get, the defensive line didn't provide enough of it.
The Secondary
- Senior cornerback Devon Marshall: 74.2
- Junior cornerback Jamel Johnson: 74.1
- Sophomore cornerback Brian Nelson II: 69.6
- Sophomore safety Zack Meyers: 72.7
- Redshirt freshman safety Brody Barnhardt: 70.6
- Redshirt freshman nickel Assad Brown Jr.: 64.0
- Graduate senior safety JJ Johnson: 59.3
- Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III: 50.6
Marshall and Johnson both excelled in pass coverage for the Wolfpack, but it was an unsettling night for the secondary as a whole. Barnhardt left the game with an injury after playing 24 snaps, thrusting Royal back into a prominent role. Royal was a disaster, particularly against the run. He finished with a 38.1 run defense grade and a 29.1 tackling grade, missing three tackles on the night. Johnson and Royal accounted for five of the 14 missed tackles counted by PFF.
The Linebackers
- Freshman MLB Lacorian Hodge: 71.6
- Graduate senior JACK Cian Slone: 67.1
- Graduate senior WLB Caden Fordham: 63.3
- Graduate senior WLB Kenny Soares Jr.: 62.0
- Graduate senior JACK Tra Thomas: 49.5
- Graduate senior MLB Sean Brown: 45.7
Outside of Slone, it was a nightmare performance from the regular corps of linebackers. Hodge, a true freshman, came in for some relief and played 13 snaps, but the rest of the group struggled. Brown posted a 35.8 run defense grade and struggled in pass coverage. Fordham whiffed on three tackles. The duo expected to hold the rest of the defense to the lofty standards of those who came before them did anything but that against the Hokies.
