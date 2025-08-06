NC State Insider Podcast: Tuesday Post-Practice Takeaways
Following Tuesday's practice, four North Carolina State Wolfpack players took the podium to discuss fall camp, the upcoming season and more.
On today's episode, we give reaction to what wide receiver Keenan Jackson, defensive back Devon Marshall and two other players had to say about the program so far.
Watch the Episode Here:
Earlier in the week, defensive back Jackson Vick spoke to the media about fall camp.
Here's a partial transcript of what Vick had to say.
Jackson Vick Transcript
Q: How are you feeling?
Vick: "I feel good."
Q: What's it like to get back out there today?
Vick: "It feels good. I mean, knocking the rust off, getting back out there with the guys, getting to compete again, it's just back in football season."
Q: You got a taste of it last year, getting on the field a little bit more. How much do you want more of that this season, trying to push for that starting spot?
Vick: "Really, more than anything. Everybody wants to be a starter, but it depends on what your process is every day. I just try to stay process-oriented and just attack every day."
Q: What has that competition kind of been like over the summer and now going into camp, where you guys are all fighting for the same snap?
Vick: "The competition was great all summer. We brought in new DBs, brought in Brian. We already had guys coming up, so a couple guys. Everybody's stepping up, competing, pushing the guy in front of them, and that's what we want."
Q: How good could this back four or back five be? Can you guys lock down some of the better teams in the country?
Vick: "I feel like this is probably one of the better back ends I've seen since I've been here altogether, and just in the leadership piece, too."
Q: Who do you like the most?
Vick: "I'd say (Devon Marshall). There are so many voices: Devon, (JJ Johnson), (Renté Hilton), me. You can go any way. Jaren (Sensabaugh). So many guys competing, ready to step into that leadership role."
Q: So even though y'all lost a lot of starters, it sounds like you're not concerned about a drop-off this season, right?
Vick: "No, I'm not at all. Not at all."
Q: What was it like to see (Brian Nelson II) out there on the field for the first time?
Vick: "He looked good. It felt good to watch him get out there on the outside. He looked real good."
