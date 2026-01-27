NC State Offers Pair of 2027 Wide Receivers

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have had a busy offseason so far. Not only were the Wolfpack active during the 2026 college football transfer portal window, but they’ve also been focused on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, NC State has been making progress with some of its top targets in the country and extending offers to several other recruits, including a pair of wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Wolfpack Offer Two 2027 Wideouts

Over the weekend, NC State extended offers to two 2027 wide receiver prospects: Carlos Ferguson from McDonough School in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Lorontae Davis from West Boca Raton High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Both wide receivers are talented prospects and would be welcome additions to the Wolfpack’s 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at Ferguson and Davis, along with where NC State currently stands in their recruitment.

More on Carlos Ferguson

Ferguson is a 6’4”, 185-pound wide receiver and a three-star prospect in the 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 825 overall player in the country, the No. 111 wide receiver, and the No. 15 prospect from Maryland.

NC State was the 12th Division I program and the ninth Power Four school to offer him, joining Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

While a few programs have made progress with Ferguson, no school has clearly separated itself in his recruitment, giving Doeren and his staff plenty of time to make up ground. If the Wolfpack can make a strong early impression on him, they should be able to position themselves as a contender for the three-star wideout.

More on Lorontae Davis

Davis is a 6’0", 180-pound wide receiver in the 2027 class and doesn’t hold a star rating yet from 247Sports or Rivals. Despite not being ranked by any prominent recruiting sites, he’s caught the attention of several Division I programs.

NC State was the 10th program and the fourth Power Four school to offer him, joining Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse. The Wolfpack's offer comes early in Davis' process, which should allow Doeren and his staff to build a relationship with him before other programs become heavily involved.

Davis is unlikely to make a decision any time soon, and if the Wolfpack can continue making progress with him over the coming months, they should be well-positioned to land the young wide receiver.

