NC State’s Preseason CBS Rank Sets Up Intriguing 2025 Matchup

CBS ranked all 136 teams in the FBS, here is where NC State and all it's 12 matchups were ranked

Daniel Rios

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety KJ Martin (19) adjusts his helmet during the warmups of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety KJ Martin (19) adjusts his helmet during the warmups of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
CBS puts out an annual preseason ranking of all the FBS teams in college football. For the Wolfpack, they come in at a modest 55, right above Memphis and, of course, one spot below their instate rival – North Carolina. 

The rest of their schedule, below each matchup, will be listed with their rank and who is above and below the respective team. 

First matchup: East Carolina 

The Pirates are ranked 98th above Air Force and one spot below Buffalo. 

Second matchup: Virginia Cavaliers 

Cavaliers come in at No. 60 in the country, right above James Madison, but one spot below Texas State. 

Third matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons 

Wake Forest is No. 78, ranked right above Stanford, while one below Northwestern. 

Fourth matchup: Duke Blue Devils  

Duke is the first team the Wolfpack will play that is ranked above them, according to the rankings. The Blue Devils come in at No. 37, above Minnesota and one spot below BYU. 

Fifth matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies 

The Hokies are ranked at No. 48, right above UCLA, with Vanderbilt right ahead. 

Sixth matchup: Campbell 

N/A as it's an FCS team 

Seventh matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No doubt this is the highest-ranked team NC State will play on this list, but the Fighting Irish come in at No. 6, right above Oregon, with Georgia right above them at No. 5. 

Eighth matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers 

Panthers are ranked No.44 ahead of Tulane but behind Arkansas. 

Ninth matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 

The Yellow Jackets are No. 33 and come ahead of Boise State but below Auburn. 

10th matchup: Miami Hurricanes 

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 10, setting up the Wolfpack to play another top-10 team according to the ranking. 

11th matchup: Florida State Seminoles 

The Seminoles come in at No. 41 after a disappointing 2024 season. They're right ahead of Syracuse but behind Washington. 

12th matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels 

As stated above, the Tar Heels are one spot ahead of the Wolfpack at No. 54; Houston is the team ahead of them. 

Outlook

It is a lighter schedule for the Wolfpack as their two toughest teams are the Fighting Irish and Hurricanes. Still, there are a lot of tough matchups like Duke and Georgia Tech, but only time will tell how those matchups play out. 

