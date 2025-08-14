NC State’s Preseason CBS Rank Sets Up Intriguing 2025 Matchup
CBS puts out an annual preseason ranking of all the FBS teams in college football. For the Wolfpack, they come in at a modest 55, right above Memphis and, of course, one spot below their instate rival – North Carolina.
The rest of their schedule, below each matchup, will be listed with their rank and who is above and below the respective team.
First matchup: East Carolina
The Pirates are ranked 98th above Air Force and one spot below Buffalo.
Second matchup: Virginia Cavaliers
Cavaliers come in at No. 60 in the country, right above James Madison, but one spot below Texas State.
Third matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest is No. 78, ranked right above Stanford, while one below Northwestern.
Fourth matchup: Duke Blue Devils
Duke is the first team the Wolfpack will play that is ranked above them, according to the rankings. The Blue Devils come in at No. 37, above Minnesota and one spot below BYU.
Fifth matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies
The Hokies are ranked at No. 48, right above UCLA, with Vanderbilt right ahead.
Sixth matchup: Campbell
N/A as it's an FCS team
Seventh matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No doubt this is the highest-ranked team NC State will play on this list, but the Fighting Irish come in at No. 6, right above Oregon, with Georgia right above them at No. 5.
Eighth matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers
Panthers are ranked No.44 ahead of Tulane but behind Arkansas.
Ninth matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets are No. 33 and come ahead of Boise State but below Auburn.
10th matchup: Miami Hurricanes
The Hurricanes are ranked No. 10, setting up the Wolfpack to play another top-10 team according to the ranking.
11th matchup: Florida State Seminoles
The Seminoles come in at No. 41 after a disappointing 2024 season. They're right ahead of Syracuse but behind Washington.
12th matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels
As stated above, the Tar Heels are one spot ahead of the Wolfpack at No. 54; Houston is the team ahead of them.
Outlook
It is a lighter schedule for the Wolfpack as their two toughest teams are the Fighting Irish and Hurricanes. Still, there are a lot of tough matchups like Duke and Georgia Tech, but only time will tell how those matchups play out.
