NC State’s Preseason CBS Rank Sets Up Intriguing 2025 Matchup

Wolfpack Nation shows up!



Don't miss any of the action. Fans still looking for tickets can visit @SeatGeek and secure their seat today!



🎟️: https://t.co/glajnZVywu

Virginia 🎟️: https://t.co/jQnwN1Uynn

Campbell 🎟️: https://t.co/ijk80gZfjW pic.twitter.com/XtyVdlEYpd