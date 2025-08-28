NC State Commit Jacob Smith Raises Wolfpack Confidence
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to look for the best of the best when it comes to recruiting players in the 2026 class, and they have landed many different prospects that would be considered high-caliber prospects who committed to them over many different programs, including one of the most important commits in their 2026 recruiting class.
The Wolfpack have landed one of their top priorities in the 2026 class as they landed the quarterback that they were hopeful they could land all along, as he is one of the best players in the class, simply due to his athleticism and his ability to thrive in different scenarios. This includes different sports.
Not only as a talented prospect as a ball player on the football field, but he's also a ball player on the baseball field as he is one of the better baseball players in the 2026 recruiting class for the Wolfpack, as well as the lone signal caller in the 2026 recruiting class for the NC State Wolfpack.
That talented prospect is Jacob Smith, who is a pitcher and a fielder for the baseball team that he plays on, and is being recruited for that, as well as he's being recruited for the quarterback position for the 2026 recruiting class with both NC State baseball and NC State football.
He is one of the longest committed players in the class, and he remains locked in with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as he has confirmed multiple times that he isn't going anywhere. The talented prospect can now focus on his high school football season, which has already started, as he is looking to have a better season than the last, as he has always tried to show improvement.
Did NC State Commit Jacob Smith Win in His Debut?
He has already begun his season with Reagan High School, as he started the season off victorious, and what would be a 14-point victory in the end. The North Carolina state Wolfpack commit in his program at the high school level was Victoria's over one of the evenly matched teams that they will play this season, as they took on the Mount Tabor Spartans.
The Spartans are one of the better teams in the state, as they are ranked inside the top 50, as well as the Reagan Raiders. The Raiders didn't play a perfect game, but the game finished with a 14-0 score in the end, in favor of Regan.
