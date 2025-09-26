NC State’s Leading QB Recruit Off to Fiery Season Start
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been set up very well when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026 despite not landing multiple different commits that they were hopeful that they could simply because they have fallen short on multiple different players and they now only have 18 commitments but out of those 18 commits all of these players have a chance to see the feel very early in their career as the North Carolina State Wolfpack are one of the main teams who opens the possibility for early play when it comes to the college level.
This has allowed them to focus solely on the 2027 recruiting classes. They have the hopes of being able to land the best of the best, including one of the main commitments that they have already looked into and were able to bring in, and that player is Christian Freeman, who committed to them over multiple different schools very early on, as he has a 2027 running back.
They still have multiple players on their board that have yet to commit, as the majority of the players in the 2027 recruiting class have yet to decide on who they wanna commit to, as well as where they want to go.
NC State's Top Target at QB Starts Season Off Hot
Just because the North Carolina State Wolfpack targets have yet to announce where they want to go doesn't mean that the North Carolina State Wolfpack haven't picked their top targets out in the players that they want to commit more than anybody as this is something that has been done for quite some time as they are targeting a specific quarterback, who has the son of the former NFL legend and that player being Gunner Rivers, who is the son of Philip Rivers.
Gunner is off to a brilliant start as he is someone who has already shown his true colors when it comes to his high school career and this season is just adding to his highlights as he has his team leading in many different categories as they are currently 5-0.
They have more games that are worth mentioning, as they are just among the top schools when it comes to the state of Alabama, which continues to get better and better when it comes to the prospects that they produce, as the state of Alabama is one of the better producing states at this time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.