Former Wolfpack Quarterback Finds Form in NFL Preseason
NC State football has a number of alumni battling for a variety of roles during the NFL preseason. Some stars (Jakobi Meyers, Bradley Chubb and Garrett Bradbury) already have comfortable situations. Other players are trying to carve out roles for themselves on their new teams.
One former NC State quarterback used week 2 of the preseason games to find his groove as a passer. Jacoby Brissett, now with the Arizona Cardinals, had a quality performance for the team from Arizona in its matchup against the Broncos on Saturday night.
Brissett's Performance
Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray sat out the team's preseason matchup against Denver, slotting the veteran Brissett into his spot as the starting quarterback. The Cardinals brought Brissett in to improve the situation behind Murray, who has battled injuries throughout the last few seasons.
Saturday's performance was a sign that the Cardinals made the right decision with their backup quarterback situation. Brissett had 35 snaps to work with and made them count. He completed six of his eight passes for 57 yards and ended his outing with a nice touchdown pass over the top of the defense.
"I think the operation has been really good," Brissett told reporters after the game.. "I've been in this system a little bit ... I know how the flow of the game goes. That gives me an added advantage."
The veteran presence should help a young Cardinals offense trying to find its stride in 2025 and give the team a solid option if Murray were to miss time for any reason throughout the season.
Brissett with the Pack
After starting his career at Florida, Brissett transferred to NC State in 2013. Like current Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, Brissett was another Florida high school quarterback with tantalizing dual-threat skills.
Brissett sat out the 2013 season due to the old NCAA transfer rules preventing play in the first year following a transfer. He got his chance in 2024 and helped turn around head coach Dave Doeren's program in just the second year of his tenure. The quarterback threw for 2,606 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 529 rushing yards as well.
He capped off his college career with another 20-touchdown season before being drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for all the Wolfpack news and updates you'll ever need.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.