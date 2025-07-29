Three 2026 Wolfpack Baseball Commits You Should Know
There are many players committed to the NC State Wolfpack baseball class of 2026, but who are some players that you should know?
Here are three players that you should know.
Jacob Smith - Committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack
Jacob Smith is committed to the Wolfpack for both football and baseball. He is one of the more crucial players in the class.
Smith detailed his baseball commitment.
"Yeah, man. Similar to what I said about football, the coaching staff is great. Coach Chrysler started my recruitment, obviously, when it got closer to my decision, I got close with Coach Avent and Coach Hart. What intrigued me the most about the baseball program was just the coaching staff and the fact that they have a shot at Omaha every year. I want to play somewhere that wins and produces really good players, and obviously NC State has a really good track record with both, so it kind of made it a no brainer when it came to decision time with the offers that I had, and ultimately it was really the staff that separated them from everyone else in the end."
Mylo White - Committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack
Mylo White is a great left handed baseball player who will likely play both in the field and on the mound, which makes him super important. Being a lefty makes any prospect interesting.
White detailed more with NC State On SI.
"The coaching staff, growing up, I had always wanted to go to Duke. Though after meeting NC State coaching staff, I knew it was the place for me. They instill hard work and foundation in their players," the talented commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State commitment decision.
Maddox McRee - Committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack
McRee is one of the better players in the class, and is a North Carolina State legacy commit. he was meant to be a Wolfpack ball player.
McRee detailed why he is committed to the NC State Wolfpack.
"My father played football at NC State, and when I was growing up, I always watched NC State. When they offered me, it felt like a dream come true. Also, the coaching staff were the most genuine coaches I've met, which made me feel super comfortable and confident," the talented commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State commitment, and what made him want to make that decision.