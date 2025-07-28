How Important is Coach Alex Faulk to NC State Recruiting?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack is one of the better recruiting teams in the country. Thanks to many of their coaches who do a great job of recruiting prospects at the high school level, regardless of the state that they reside in or the high school they attend, the North Carolina State Wolfpack will continue to recruit those who they can fit on their team the best.
They have a great group of coaches who are specifically recruiting coordinators, including Alex Faulk, a.k.a. Coach Suge. Suge does a great job when it comes to recruiting and has had many different players commit to the North Carolina State Wolfpack over a variety of different schools that could be considered some of the top programs in the nation.
Even the players they didn’t land like Faizon Brandon, who is the top prospect in the nation at the quarterback position and nationally even considered the North Carolina State Wolfpack before making his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
This raises the question, how important is he to the recruiting scene?
One could argue that Faulk is the most important coach on the staff when it comes to recruiting high school prospects, as he connects extremely well with the players at that level and does a great job when it comes to making them feel wanted at the program, which helps lead to more commitments.
The Wolfpack has landed many of their top targets out a plethora of different positions. This includes positions of both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. As of now, they currently sit at 18 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which isn’t a low amount in fact, it is arguably average compared to some schools.
This is higher than some schools have, and all this tells many as they have more room to work with when it comes to the guys that have yet to be committed.
They have continued to push for many different prospects and will continue to look for prospects at a plethora of different positions, as some positions are already set, thanks to Faulk and a couple of coaches like the safety positional coach as according to 247Sports the four best commits in their class in terms of ranking are committed at the safety spot.
The Wolfpack will continue to look for the best recruits in the country and hope for the best as thanks to their recruiting coaches they have been able to target many of the best prospects, bringing in a lot of their top targets in the class.