NC State Releases Key Injury Updates, Depth Chart Changes Ahead
RALEIGH — NC State is set to take on Virginia Tech on a potentially rainy Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The two teams enter the matchup in very different places from a record standpoint, as the Hokies are coming off their first win of the season, while the Wolfpack will try to recover from its first loss.
Now, just over a quarter of the way into the season, players are starting to play through bumps and bruises to give the team a better chance to win. With the weekly injury reports, it's easier to discern who might not suit up before the matchup.
Wolfpack Depth Chart
Rather than overreact to some of the mistakes made against Duke, the Wolfpack stood relatively pat with the depth chart. The Wolfpack made no major changes on the offensive line for the first time in a couple of games.
The left side remained the same, with Jacarrius Peak and Anthony Carter Jr. holding down left tackle and guard spots. Jalen Grant will start at center once again, and Kamen Smith seems to have earned the starting right guard spot moving forward.
Defensively, head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot are sticking with the changes made to the secondary a week ago. Redshirt freshman Ronnie Royal III will continue backing up graduate senior JJ Johnson in the free safety spot, while Brody Barnhardt plays strong safety.
Dealing with Injuries
Many of the players listed out on the injury report against Duke remained on the initial list for the Virginia Tech game. Most of the group has yet to appear for the Wolfpack in the season so far, so there weren't many surprises ruled out for the Virginia Tech Game.
Nickel Jackson Vick appeared on the report sporting a questionable tag. The redshirt junior was replaced by redshirt freshman Assad Brown Jr. in the loss to the Blue Devils and clearly remains hampered by some injury.
Critical edge rusher and JACK linebacker Cian Slone was notably absent from the report after he left the last game after just 12 snaps with an injury. Getting Slone back is critical for a Wolfpack defense trying to hold its opponent to under 20 points for the first time since the season opener.
