NC State's Doeren Shares Big Update on Cian Slone's Health

The health of outside linebacker Cian Slone was a major concern for the Wolfpack after the Week 4 loss to Duke.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks his team out on the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks his team out on the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State Wolfpack suffered its first loss of the 2025 season in Week 4, falling to the Duke Blue Devils 45-33 in Saturday's matchup.

The defense struggled throughout the game, partially due to the absence of defensive end Sabastian Harsh for the first half because of a suspension for targeting. The unit took another blow during the game, as star outside linebacker Cian Slone left with an injury and rode the cart from the sideline to the visitors' locker room after playing just 12 snaps in the loss.

Cian Slone
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) celebrates an interception with North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) to win the game during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Update

NC State head coach Dave Doeren offered an update on Slone's status ahead of a Week 5 matchup against Virginia Tech.

  • "Cian got banged up in the game, and we think we'll have him this week. The reports have been good. So, it's good news on that front," Doeren said Monday.

With the Harsh and Slone partnership back together, NC State's defense will try to recover from a complete collapse against the Blue Devils. The defensive line struggled to contain sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah for major portions of the loss and failed to stop the run in critical moments.

Doeren said the team felt the absence of the two key pass rushers, particularly in the second quarter, as Duke closed in on the Wolfpack before overtaking them with under a minute left in the half. Even in just 12 snaps, Slone finished with the team's highest defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus.

  • "Not having Cian and Sabastian in the second quarter, you can definitely feel when both of those guys aren't available," Doeren said.
Sabastian Harsh
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) celebrates a sack during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The duo of game wreckers was a revelation for the Wolfpack throughout the 3-0 start. Through the first four games, Slone and Harsh combined for 30 total tackles, eight quarterback hurries, 4.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. Getting both of them back will be critical for a defense trying to stop a dynamic quarterback in Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones.

While it's unclear what Slone injured during the game, Doeren and the staff seem confident it is minor and the veteran linebacker can return to make an impact for the Wolfpack defense as the season moves along.

