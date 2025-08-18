Who Was the Last NC State Quarterback To Return?
NC State football wandered the quarterback wilderness for a handful of seasons until CJ Bailey decided to return for a sophomore season last winter. Bailey took over the reins after veteran transfer Grayson McCall suffered too many injuries to continue his college career. The freshman performed admirably given the circumstances and comes into 2025 with high expectations.
Bailey's return sparked conversations about the last time the Wolfpack had a returning signal caller. The last time the team had a quarterback return for a second season was in 2022, when Devin Leary returned after a strong 2021 campaign.
Looking Back at Leary
Leary didn't play at all as a freshman in 2018 and ultimately ended up using his redshirt to maintain some eligibility moving forward. He became the first redshirt freshman quarterback to start for the Wolfpack since Russell Wilson when he started five games at the end of the 2019 season.
He looked to be the next breakout quarterback for the Wolfpack in 2020, but his season was derailed by injuries. The strange 2020 season saw Leary deal with contract tracing issues and he entered the fold later on, starting four games for the Wolfpack.
With his injuries dealt with and no more pandemic regulations creating a dysfunctional college football season, Leary's path to stardom was finally clear. He took advantage in 2021, leading the Wolfpack to one of its strongest seasons in years.
Leary exploded onto the stage when he led the Wolfpack to an upset victory over No. 9 Clemson at home. He completed 32 of his 44 pass attempts for 238 yards and tossed four touchdowns in the 27-21 double-overtime victory. Two of his four touchdowns came during the overtime periods.
He was named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award at the end of the season after he broke Philip Rivers' program record for most touchdowns in a season (34) with his 35 touchdown passes.
When he returned for the 2022 season, expectations were sky-high. After another strong start, Leary's season was cut short due to another injury. He had the Wolfpack flying with a 5-1 record in his six starts, but ultimately could not return.
He opted to transfer to Kentucky for his final year of college football, where he had an up-and-down final season. Currently, he's a member of the Baltimore Ravens roster and spent the 2024 season on the team's practice squad.
