NC State OT Previews Upcoming Showdown Against Duke
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a slow start in the season opener, NC State has looked like a completely different team running the football in the second and third wins of the season. Improved run blocking from the offensive line helped sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers emerge as one of the nation's top rushers.
Utah State transfer Teague Andersen won the starting right tackle job during fall camp. The decision to start him paid major dividends for the Wolfpack, particularly against Wake Forest. His run blocking has been a major plus for NC State's offense.
Andersen spoke to the media just days before the Wolfpack travels just down the road to Durham to try to stay undefeated against the Duke Blue Devils.
Watch Andersen's availability here
Below is a partial transcript of Andersen's availability
On the emergence of fellow Utah State transfer and linebacker Cian Slone
- Andersen: "I knew (Slone) was going to be that good ... He and (Wyoming transfer Sabastian Harsh) have just been really dominant up front. It's not surprising at all ...
Just their level of competition keeps me going and I feel like it's helping me every single week going against other really good talent."
On the preparations for Duke's defensive line in Week Four
- Andersen: "It's been really good. They have a couple of really, really good guys, 97 (Wesley Williams) and 7 (Vincent Anthony Jr.). Their backups are pretty good as well, but just seeing their speed off the edge and their physicality, it's going to be a really fun week."
On having Saturdays off in the first few weeks of the season
- Andersen: "I usually just relax, watch other games. I love the game of football, so just being able to watch it honestly helps me a lot. Just getting in the GameReady boots and all that. Recovery has been big."
On improved run blocking in the games following the season opener
Andersen: "As an O-line, I feel like we're really dominating up front. We're five as one right now, which is really nice. We're all really connected. I feel like if we just keep doing what we're doing, we're going to have a really explosive season."
On the East Carolina matchup and the adjustments made in the games since
- Andersen: "East Carolina, we were just going against a lot. They had a bunch of stunts. The most different downs I've ever seen in my life, the most different blitzes. They were just throwing everything they could at us. Just knowing what we have next has been really helpful with our preparation and everything like that."
