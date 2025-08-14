Freshman Receiver Speaks At Fall Camp
North Carolina State freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffman has only been with the Wolfpack program for a few months, but already made a name for himself. The freshman receiver looks ready to take on a role in his first year, likely in the slot.
Hoffman spoke to the media after a fall camp practice session on Wednesday morning.
Watch Hoffman's Press Conference Here
Below is a transcript of Hoffman's press conference.
Hoffman Transcript
Q: What was it like for you in your first scrimmage?
Hoffman: "I was just doing my job and doing what my coaches taught me to do every day, working hard. When we go out and scrimmage, it's just another day of practice."
Q: As a younger guy, what's this fall camp been like? How have you seen yourself improve?
Hoffman: "Just understanding that I'm young and I got to a lot to learn but I also know I'm ready. I'm just learning from the older guys and understanding being where my feet are at."
Q: Who are some of those older guys you're leaning on?
Hoffman: "Noah Rogers, Wesley (Grimes) ... Terrell Anderson, Keenan Jackson. We're all growing together and getting better."
Q: How much competition is there to be the guy that gets the targets?
Hoffman: "It's a lot. Every day, just got to go to practice and just got to make plays and continue making plays and the ball will come your way more. If not, you still have to do your job."
Q: Being from South Florida, you knew CJ Bailey, but now that you've been around him what has it been like?
Hoffman: "It's cool. We hang out a lot even back in Florida. He's a good kid and he works really hard on the field. He's a great leader and I'm excited for the season."
Q: What things do you want to work on?
Hoffman: "I just want to work on getting off press and releases ... just being available for the quarterback. Also, blocking and doing my job when I'm not getting the ball. Little things."
Q: How did the relationship with CJ start?
Hoffman: "It really started once I came to NC State but we knew each other mutually. When we were home, we just would run routes, hang out, go out, go to Miami and just have fun."
Q: How important is it to have that relationship with your quarterback?
Hoffman: "I think it's really important because he could trust you on and off the field and knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. It means a lot for sure."
