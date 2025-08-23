North Carolina State Wolfpack Top Target Starts Season With Win
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continues to look for the best and the best Recruit in a plethora of different recruiting classes, including the class of 2026, where they have landed a total of 18 commits in the class thus far.
It is a secret landing only 18 commits at this time is quite underwhelming and arguably below par and that is something that I would go to. However, they have landed many different talented prospects that are worth noting, so it makes everything seem more reasonable than if another program were to do that.
Unfortunately, there isn’t much talent left that remains uncommitted, and they will continue to look for more talent, but they will have to evaluate more prospects, which means a lot of their focus currently is on evaluating prospects in the 2026 class and recruiting prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
They have many targets in the 2027 recruiting. That’s not to say that they would love to take a commitment from at this time, as they already have one commitment at the running back position, but they are hopeful that they can land their future quarterback, who is arguably the best quarterback on their board.
That player is Gunner Rivers, who recently just kicked off his high school football season that took place on Friday as he led his team to a victory. Not only was his team victorious, but his team dominated the game as they walked away with a landslide victory that took place on Friday night just to get their season started in the right way, as he and his father, who was a former NFL player (Philip Rivers), got their 2025 football season started right.
The victory comes against one of the more intriguing teams inside the state of Alabama, as a victory comes against Bayside Academy, which is ranked inside the top 120 schools in the state of Alabama, while the team that Gunner plays for is ranked inside the top 60 in the state of Alabama. The game was expected to be much closer than the outcome as Rivers and his teammates walked away with what would be a 31-point victory in the end..
The North Carolina State Wolfpack will continue to hope that he makes his way to campus for a fall visit, as that is the expectation at this time, entering fall, as he competes for what could be one of his better seasons
