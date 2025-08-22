When Will Wolfpack Commit Tyreek Copper Debut This Season?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have landed many different commits that would be considered valuable to many different programs, including one of their wide receiver commit who is currently committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack from Inside, the state of North Carolina, which is a hotspot for their recruiting scene as they have landed many different prospects from the state of North Carolina.
This is a typical thing for North Carolina State and for the majority of the programs across the nation, as a lot of the time they like to build from the inside out, meaning they would like to go and win the best of the best inside the state before they move to the national scene.
One of the players that they have committed from inside the state is Tyreek Cooper, who is one of the better players in the class in general, as he is a wide receiver from Kinston High School. He is set to have a magical senior season, but he has to get there first. This leads to the question of when he is set to make his high school senior season debut prior to making his way to Raleigh, North Carolina, for what would be his freshman season come next year with the Wolfpack.
He said to make his high school debut in his final season on Friday, August 22nd, as he will be on the road and what is sure to be a good high school football game to say the least. He and his high school I said to make a trip to South Central High School.
This will be a highly anticipated game as copper and his school is expected to win the game however, this game could be very very close when it comes to the end as the talented prospect in his program rank as the 185th best program in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps, while the team they will be playing a.k.a. South Central is ranked as the 230th best program in the side the state of North Carolina.
This game will be one to watch, to say the least, as Copper wants to make a difference before making his way to NC State. However, he recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to determine his current thoughts on being committed to the program before his high school season.
"I committed to NC State for multiple reasons. They produced many NFL players, which is where I want to be in 4 years; they have a great educational program, and they showed me and my family so much hospitality while on my official visit. It’s truly a brotherhood there and I’m excited to be a part of it," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment to the Pack.
He then would detail his message to NC State fans.
"I want to say that I’m excited to be a part of the family. I’m ready to put on a show and perform in front of the Wolfpack fans. I’m looking forward to building relationships with them once I get there."
