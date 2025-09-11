North Carolina State Begins Tough Recruiting Stretch

All Wolfpack

Caleb Sisk

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The North Carolina State Wolfpack are entering their third game of the football season as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday.

This will be their first road test game of the season as they take on Wake Forest, which very well could be a trap game for the North Carolina State Wolfpack; however, their victory over Virginia last week showed very promising signs following what was a very disappointing game against the ECU Pirates.

The Wolfpack have played in two very close contests, but at the end of the day, they walked away with two victories, which is the most important factor in the contests that they have played.

That was a huge step up for recruiting, as they failed to land over 20 prospects in the class. As they have only landed a total of 18 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is far under par of what they would have hoped for at this time.

NC Stat
Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack winning football games is most important when it comes to recruiting as a lot of of these recruits want to play for the best team across the nation in to be able to say that you can play for one of the better teams not only do you have to be one of the better prospects, but you have to be recruited by schools that are winning football games which at this time of the season the North Carolina State Wolfpack are winning football games.

This is allowed them to be able to get multiple different prospects on campus, which is very huge as you can't have visitors on someone else's campus so for example, the North Carolina State Wolfpack won't have any visitors in attendance for the Wake Forest game on their sidelines as that is against NCAA rules which means they're only time they can get prospects on campus during the season as if they have a bi week or if they are at home.

This is why they are entering one of the toughest stretches of the season, if not the toughest stretch of the season, as they have two very important games. Both of these games will be played on the road, meaning they won't be able to have anyone in attendance.

Apr 6, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; A general overall view of the NCAA Womens Final Four and the logos of the South Carolina Gamecocks, NC State Wolfpack, UConn Huskies and Iowa Hawkeyes on the the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse facade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to recruiting, it means they're going to hit a tough stretch when it comes to recruiting. Which dims a little bit of their possibilities to Lance some of these late 2026 bloomers that have yet to commit to a school, or some of these 2026 commits who are interested in potentially flipping to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Many things can happen, and we have seen much crazier, but they can't have people on campus if they are on the road, which makes this even more of a challenge for a team like North Carolina State, which needs all the help it can get when it comes to recruiting.

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.