North Carolina State Begins Tough Recruiting Stretch
The North Carolina State Wolfpack are entering their third game of the football season as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday.
This will be their first road test game of the season as they take on Wake Forest, which very well could be a trap game for the North Carolina State Wolfpack; however, their victory over Virginia last week showed very promising signs following what was a very disappointing game against the ECU Pirates.
The Wolfpack have played in two very close contests, but at the end of the day, they walked away with two victories, which is the most important factor in the contests that they have played.
That was a huge step up for recruiting, as they failed to land over 20 prospects in the class. As they have only landed a total of 18 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is far under par of what they would have hoped for at this time.
The Wolfpack winning football games is most important when it comes to recruiting as a lot of of these recruits want to play for the best team across the nation in to be able to say that you can play for one of the better teams not only do you have to be one of the better prospects, but you have to be recruited by schools that are winning football games which at this time of the season the North Carolina State Wolfpack are winning football games.
This is allowed them to be able to get multiple different prospects on campus, which is very huge as you can't have visitors on someone else's campus so for example, the North Carolina State Wolfpack won't have any visitors in attendance for the Wake Forest game on their sidelines as that is against NCAA rules which means they're only time they can get prospects on campus during the season as if they have a bi week or if they are at home.
This is why they are entering one of the toughest stretches of the season, if not the toughest stretch of the season, as they have two very important games. Both of these games will be played on the road, meaning they won't be able to have anyone in attendance.
When it comes to recruiting, it means they're going to hit a tough stretch when it comes to recruiting. Which dims a little bit of their possibilities to Lance some of these late 2026 bloomers that have yet to commit to a school, or some of these 2026 commits who are interested in potentially flipping to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Many things can happen, and we have seen much crazier, but they can't have people on campus if they are on the road, which makes this even more of a challenge for a team like North Carolina State, which needs all the help it can get when it comes to recruiting.
