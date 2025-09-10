The Importance of NC State Having Current Players Mentor Commits
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been active in the recruiting scene as they have been able to land multiple different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, even though they haven't been able to land the number of players that they would like in this class as a whole.
They have landed a total of 18 commitments in the 2026 class, which is far below par, but at the same time, they have landed some great players that will make an impact pretty early on in their career, even if it isn't immediate.
It is safe to say that, although they haven't landed a lot of guys in the 2026 class, every guy that they have landed they continue to push for as if they weren't committed, even though they are, as they make it an effort to continue to recruit these guys heavily and show these guys that they are a priority, no matter what.
Having Players Recruit Has Been Key
There are many things that they have done very well in the recruiting process, including having players be active, as there are multiple current players for the North Carolina State Wolfpack who continue to help recruit and help be a mentor for the guys that are set to enter the program before they do.
There have been multiple instances of guys helping other guys in the class as they have had multiple players, including the captains of the team be able to help them out which has been huge as North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI recently even talked to a commit about how this was a big factor as we talked to Jacob Smith, who has a quarterback commit for the North Carolina State Wolfpack at this time as he talked about how CJ Bailey played a huge factor so far.
- “Yeah, you know, he's been huge. A huge asset for me as far as the recruit process goes. I've talked to him a few times on the phone and talked to him every time I get to state, and, you know, he's been great advice-wise. Like how to handle your first semester and coming in early in school and all that. But also getting to watch him dominate every Saturday has been a huge help because I was kind of seeing how he can diagnose defenses and you know, ask him different questions on that side of things.”
If North Carolina state can continue to do their job when it comes to having players help recruit as much as possible, as these players helping them out along the way is very key to any success that they want to have in development before the player hits the campus.
This is exactly what a focus should be especially for a team like North Carolina State, who has shown a lot of early success this season as well as the possibility to have success down the line with players that could be joining them later on in the class as they will be able to recruit heavily with the success that they have had as major majority of these players will make an impact very early in their career.
