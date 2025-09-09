EXCLUSIVE: NC State Commit Jacob Smith Talks CJ Bailey
Jacob Smith has been one of the more popular names in the 2026 recruiting class because he plays the quarterback position and has been very loyal to the North Carolina State Wolfpack. He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail everything that is going on in his recruitment as of recent. Check it out.
EXCLUSIVE: NC State Commit Jacob Smith Talks CJ Bailey
- “Yeah, man, I want to say I'm absolutely locked in. You know, I haven't even got taken a visit anywhere else, not thinking about it, and you know, I am right where I want to be as far as the state goes, and excited to get there in January.”
He has been catching up with the staff frequently.
- “Coach Roper and the message has been honest, you know, I'm playing right now, so they've been hitting me up a ton about playing and that kind of thing, but it's mainly just been, they want to me on campus, and I said how excited they are to get to work and get me a Wolfpack uniform.”
He has been able to learn under CJ Bailey. He detailed how huge that has been.
- “Yeah, you know, he's been huge. A huge asset for me as far as the recruit process goes. I've talked to him a few times on the phone and talked to him every time I get to state, and, you know, he's been great advice-wise. Like how to handle your first semester and coming in early in school and all that. But also getting to watch him dominate every Saturday has been a huge help because I was kind of seeing how he can diagnose defenses and you know, ask him different questions on that side of things.”
He will be visiting multiple different times throughout the season.
- “Yeah, no, I'll be pretty much every single home football game and I was there this past weekend for the Virginia game, and since I live in Winston, I'll be at the NC State game at Wake on Thursday, and then I'll be at every, pretty much every home game. So, you know, I'm excited every time I get up there and, you know, like I say, last time, every time I'm there, it feels like home. So, I'm going to get back up to Rodley and excited to watch them play.”
The talented prospect is off to a great start this season, and has hopes to continue.
- “Yeah, you know, the season has been good. We’re 3-0. We scored a ton of points, and you, getting back from my injury and you know, I game one two, I didn't play great. I was kind of still just getting back comfortable with my injury, getting back comfortable with the offense. But, you know, I kind of exploded week three and had a really big game as last Friday.
- So, you know, I'd say the biggest thing I've taken away is just, you know, patience within the offense and, you know, taking what's given to me and not for and stuff. And that's helped me to tell them with consistency. And I've been able to complete a ton of balls. And I think that'll help you at any level, especially since it'll help me in college. Consistency in the passing game and, you know, the leadership side of quite quarterback.”
For more breakdowns of NC State football, be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.