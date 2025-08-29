The Impact Players In NC State's Win Over ECU
NC State opened up the 2025 season with a victory over in-state rival East Carolina. The Wolfpack escaped a second-half comeback attempt from the Pirates, winning 24-17.
Head coach Dave Doeren continued his streak of opening seasons with a win to eight straight years, the last loss coming in 2017 against South Carolina. While it wasn't the ideal start to the season the Wolfpack was looking for, the team was happy to have gotten the job done.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we break down three impact players for both the Wolfpack offense and defense throughout the game.
Watch the episode here
Doeren spoke to the media immediately following the 24-17 win. Here are some of his most interesting thoughts from the press conference.
On the end of the game and the defense rising up
- Doeren: "I loved the way the defense battled there at the end. It's great to have a goal-line stand like that to win a football game. Being 1-0, there's a lot of things we can get better at but its a good place to be."
On his expectations for the fourth down stop to end the game and the plan to stop it
- Doeren: "I thought it would either be a repeat of their speed option, which they scored on earlier in a similar situation, or what they ran, you know, the naked crack screen that they ran on us last year in the bowl game as well. I didn't expect them to try to run the ball up the middle. I thought it'd be something off the edges. The defense did a great job.
On the impact of the edge rushers for the defense
- Doeren: "We wanted to be better off the edge. We wanted to create more tackles for loss this year, more sacks and not have to blitz all the time to create those things. We wanted to be able to do it with four or five guys. So, there was a huge emphasis on finding some edge players and Cian Slone, (Kenny Soares Jr.), Tra Thomas, we got some good snaps out of several players. Chase Bond got in the game and made some plays in the backfield. It was good to see him.
On what needs to improve over the next week before the Virginia game
- Doeren: "There's a lot to get better at. I thought we stalled out in the red zone several times with penalties and tackles for losses. We went backwards. We'd have an explosive play to get down there and then all of a sudden we'd be going backwards. Lots to improve on on offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss the NC State Insider Podcast.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.