NC State vs. Virginia Tech By The Numbers
RALEIGH — NC State and Virginia Tech will meet for the 53rd time Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. The series dates back 125 years. Now, the two programs are in very different places, as the Wolfpack is still led by head coach Dave Doeren and the Hokies are being led by interim head coach Philip Montgomery.
After three losses to open the season, Virginia Tech moved on from head coach Brent Pry and elevated Montgomery from offensive coordinator to interim head coach. Doeren said he's no stranger to facing interim coaches and things can either improve or sink even further when schools make changes.
The Series Under Doeren
Since taking over the Wolfpack program in 2013, Doeren has only faced the Hokies on four different occasions. He coached against Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer during the icon's final season in 2015, losing 28-13. Doeren's record against Virginia Tech stands at 2-2, with Saturday being a tiebreaker.
Before he was fired in mid-September, Pry faced the Wolfpack twice, losing to Doeren on both occasions. The most recent matchup came in 2023, when NC State held on to win 35-28 in Blacksburg at Lane Stadium. The Wolfpack was led by freshman wideout Kevin "KC" Concepcion, who led the team with seven receptions for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Kyron Drones started at quarterback in the 2023 game. He passed for 225 yards, three touchdowns and threw an interception. He also showed how dynamic he could be on the ground, rushing for 51 yards. The veteran signal caller will get a chance at redemption against the Wolfpack on Saturday.
Historical Numbers and Connections
The Hokies lead the all-time series with a record of 28-20-4. Virginia Tech entered the ACC in 2004, but due to separation within the longstanding conference divisions, the Wolfpack and the Hokies only faced eight times between 2004 and 2025.
The two teams share some coaching connections as well. Wolfpack defensive line coach Charley Wiles coached under Beamer and Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech for 24 seasons. Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell also coached for the Hokies from 2016 to 2019 before making his way to Raleigh.
