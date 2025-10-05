Sights and Sounds From NC State's Week 6 Win
NC State bounced back and defeated Campbell 56-10, moving to 4-2 at the halfway point of the season. It was a much-needed win for the Wolfpack and ended a two-game losing streak, which killed a lot of positivity amongst fans about the outlook of the season.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey threw for over 300 yards for the third time in the 2025 season and the offense scored eight touchdowns on eight drives to open the game. It was an opponent NC State needed to dominate to gain some confidence before a trip to Notre Dame to face the Fighting Irish.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett walks you through what you missed watching the game at home.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren needed the win badly to regain some trust from the fans after the Virginia Tech loss in Week 5. The emphatic win rebuilt some confidence within the team and Doeren feels better moving into the Notre Dame game.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:
On Charlton Warren stepping up as the temporary defensive coordinator in DJ Eliot's stead
- "Thankful for Coach Warren. I thought what he's had to do the last two weeks was above and beyond the call of duty. And so, Charlton did a great job for us and stepped in and allowed DJ the opportunity to spend the time that he needed at home. And it was good to have DJ back on the sidelines with us today."
On the issues with special teams throughout the game
- "Special teams-wise, obviously disappointed that catching a punt is so hard, but I think out of this, we found our punt returner in Terrell Anderson. So, that might be the thing I'm most excited about coming out of the game. We finally got a guy back there that knows what to do. And so, what you do in practice has got to show up in games. The special teams area continues to be a sore spot for me with our performance and a penalty on a touchdown.
- "A lot of these are freshmen. Teddy (Hoffmann) is a freshman. LaCorian (Hodge), who got the holding penalty, is a freshman. Guys have got to understand when they're playing, it doesn't matter what age they are. They've got to be mature and they've got to handle the game, but like how we responded today."
