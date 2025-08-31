What Were Wesley Grimes' Thoughts After Breakout Performance?
RALEIGH -- It took a little longer than he wanted, but NC State wide receiver Wesley Grimes burst onto the college football scene in the Wolfpack's 24-17 win over East Carolina on Thursday.
Now in his senior season, Grimes took on more of a leadership role among the wide receivers in Raleigh during the offseason. His quarterback, CJ Bailey, and head coach, Dave Doeren, both took notice. Grimes earned the job as one of the starting wideouts despite missing time in training camp.
He exploded for 121 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown, on just four catches in the opener. After the game, Grimes spoke about his performance.
What did Grimes have to say?
On his connection with Bailey and finally being able to show it off in a game
- Grimes: "The whole offseason, we were throwing extra, hanging out, bonding. I feel like that was a big thing with our connection, learning each other’s tendencies, him getting the timing down and how fast my routes. Over the offseason, just having fun with it, working and enjoying the work. I think that process in the offseason really helped out and it showed today."
On the 48-yard touchdown reception
- Grimes: "I knew I had to step on my guys’ toes. I probably could have taken it a little closer to them, to beat them a little better, but I tried to cross his pace as best as possible. Credit to Keenan (Jackson). He did a great job on holding that other side’s Safety. I just saw the ball in the air, and I didn’t let anybody else get to it but me. So credit to CJ, big credit to Keenan, but, you know, I was just there to make the play."
On his increasing confidence and being a senior
- Grimes: "This year I feel more confident than I’ve ever felt in college. It’s always been there, and I’ve always been the guy that can make plays. I just had to have confidence in myself, and I think when it happens, I play loose, free, and have fun with it. I’m just going to keep that mindset and keep leaning on God to keep me that way. Credit to the team for believing in me. That helped my spirit out a lot with my confidence.
