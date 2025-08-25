Ex-Wolfpack Wide Receiver Is A Fantasy Sleeper
The 2025 NFL season kicks off exactly one week after NC State football kicks off on Thursday. Several former Wolfpack players and alumni will make their debuts with new and old teams on Sunday, Sep. 7.
The Wolfpack players range from backups to crucial starters across the league. One such player is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Entering his seventh season in the league and third with the Raiders, Meyers is expected to take on a larger role.
Could Meyers be a strong fantasy football option in 2025?
After the departure of star wide receiver Davante Adams during the 2024 season, Meyers took on the mantle of No. 1 wideout for the Silver and Black. While rookie tight end Brock Bowers led the Raiders in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns, Meyers was right behind him.
The wily veteran finished the 2024 season with his first 1,000-yard effort (1,027 in total), on 87 receptions. He added four touchdowns as well. With Adams gone and a group of young and inexperienced receivers around him, Meyers became the Raiders' top option moving forward.
Another reason Meyers could be poised for another big year is the upgrade at quarterback. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith from Seattle after Pete Carroll became the head coach in Las Vegas. Smith is a much stronger passer than anything Meyers worked with a season ago.
According to ESPN, Meyers is the No. 36 wide receiver on the fantasy draft board for Points Per Reception format leagues. Despite being a top option for the Raiders, he's undervalued because of the poor performance by the team a season ago. Meyers could be the steal of the draft for many fantasy owners in 2025.
Meyers with the Wolfpack
The receiver spent three seasons with NC State in Raleigh. Meyers was a unique prospect, as he was initially recruited as a quarterback, but the program ultimately shifted him to wide receiver after seeing his athletic potential.
He carved out a nice role for himself in 2017 under head coach Dave Doeren. In 12 games, he caught 63 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He broke out in a big way in his junior season in 2018. Meyers caught 92 passes for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns. He helped the Wolfpack win nine games, although the Wolfpack was blown out by Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.
Meyers did not hear his name called at the 2019 NFL draft, but signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots, where he quickly became a solid slot receiving option.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss news about NC State again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.