Brock Bowers A Big Winner After Jakobi Meyers Is Traded To The Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders for 2026 fourth- and sixth-round draft picks. The move makes plenty of sense, as the Jags have lost Travis Hunter for at least four games (three more) due to an injured knee.
Meyers has failed to live up to expectations after posting solid numbers a season ago, and he won’t likely return to the ranks of a weekly starter in Jacksonville. He could have some value as a flex during the bye weeks (at best), especially if the Jags lose Brian Thomas Jr. to the ankle injury he sustained last week.
The addition of Meyers hurts Parker Washington (unless BTJ misses time), but I’d still add him off the waiver wire for this week’s game in Houston for those in need. Dyami Brown is likely on the outside looking in from a fantasy standpoint, however.
In Las Vegas, the Raiders will obviously lean heavily on Brock Bowers as their top receiver. Tre Tucker will see a boost in value too, but don’t expect Jack Bech, Don’t’e Thornton or Tyler Lockett to emerge into useful fantasy options. Instead, look for the Raiders to run a lot of 12 personnel, using Bowers and Michael Mayer.