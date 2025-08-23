Wolfpack WRs Ready to Silence Doubters in 2025
A team can only be as strong as its weakest link, and for the Wolfpack, it's unknown what exactly that link will be when unit football is being played. All that can happen right now is projections, and according to Pro Football Focus, the Wolfpack's weak link is the wide receiver room.
The unit itself believes it can be the helping hand quarterback CJ Bailey needs to make a jump in his sophomore season. Wesley Grimes knows they bring everything needed.
"I've been saying this, we're just versatile," Grimes said. "We've got guys that can do everything. We can block, that's a big thing. We can go high-point on the ball. We've got speed. We've got guys that can run any type of route. Loose hips. We can move. Freak athletes like Noah [Rogers], Terrell [Anderson] and even Teddy [Hoffman]. We got it all. The hands, the speed lock in. IQ."
The Wolfpack received a core loss, now, Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion, to the portal this past offseason. Leaving a void in the room. NC State decided to leave the void alone to see what would happen. Grimes has emerged from the void as a leader of the group.
Being a senior now, Grimes has seen a lot. He's been a four-star recruit and has even experienced a different ACC team in Wake Forest – experiences which can be shared down.
"It's been big," Grimes said on asserting himself as a leader. "I've been just trying to give the guys all the little nuggets. I've learned over the years from all the great receivers I've learned stuff from. "Being that leader, trying to keep everyone's confidence up and just the things I wish I knew when I was their age. That's what I've been trying to do. To have a voice, though I'm not a vocal type of guy, I've been trying to be that vocal leader now."
Even with a versatile receiving threat like tight end Justin Joly, it won't be enough for Bailey to assert himself as an improved passer. He needs some open targets downfield, and the receiving room will ensure it happens. It's time to take the knowledge, advice, and versatility to the field and put it to good use.
"We're super excited," Grimes said. "It's gone by fast and we're excited to get out there, but we're trying not to look too much into the future. Just taking it day by day, each day at practice, trying to get better than the day before."
