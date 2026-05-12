Wolfpack Freshman Outfield Earns Team USA Training Camp Invitation

RALEIGH — NC State baseball has a history of getting a lot from its younger players as soon as they arrive on campus. In the last few seasons, players like Jacob Dudan and Ty Head played massive roles as freshmen, helping the program to some successful finishes, with Dudan pitching during the run to the 2024 College World Series.

The 2026 season has been no different, with a few newcomers making names for themselves under veteran head coach Elliott Avent right away. However, no freshman has been a bigger plus for the Wolfpack throughout the season than outfielder Rett Johnson . Those familiar with the Pack program know of Johnson's exploits, but now he's making waves nationally, earning an invitation to the 2026 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, per a release from NC State Athletics.

How Johnson earned the invitation

Invite accepted!



Rett Johonson has been selected to participate in the @USABaseballCNT training camp this summer.



📰 Release: https://t.co/yEvwwe6rNP pic.twitter.com/5afOrGv9M9 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 11, 2026

Without Johnson, NC State's offense would be lacking a true table-setter at the top of the lineup. The freshman boasts one of the nation's best batting averages, hitting .404 after the three-game set against Stanford. Because of his incredible ability to get on base, Johnson has scored 51 times throughout the year, using his speed to fly around the basepaths and put runs on the board.

He leads the team in batting average and has the second-most stolen bases on the roster, trailing the aforementioned Head. Johnson also provides quality defense in left field for most games, occasionally shifting to the other side of the outfield when needed. His willingness to do whatever it takes to win helped him gain even more trust from a coaching staff that expressed great confidence in the youngster throughout the offseason. That confidence turned out to be well-placed.

Left fielder Rett Johnson swings at a pitch during NC State's 9-5 loss to Stanford at Sunken Diamond in Stanford, Calif., on May 10, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Johnson will be one of 56 college baseball players not yet eligible for the MLB draft at the National Training Camp, battling for a chance to compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship in July. The camp takes place in his home state of North Carolina and includes a five-game series of intrasquad scrimmages between the invitees.

NC State has a history of sending its players to USA Baseball camps and events over the years, with Johnson the latest in a long line of success. In the summer of 2025, Dudan, Ryan Marohn and Anderson Nance all participated. Other well-known names include Patrick Bailey, Trea Turner and Carlos Rodón, all of whom went on to play for MLB organizations.