Georgia Tech’s Defensive Stars NC State Must Prepare For
RALEIGH — NC State will face its most difficult challenge to date, as No. 8 Georgia Tech is set to arrive at Carter-Finley Stadium for a Saturday night showdown during the Wolfpack's Homecoming celebration.
While Georgia Tech has been led by its talented offense and quarterback Haynes King, a bend-don't-break defensive philosophy also helped the Yellow Jackets get out to an 8-0 start.
Head coach Brent Key deploys a variety of versatile defenders who could spell trouble for a sputtering NC State offense that lacked consistency and stability in its back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Pitt.
Georgia Tech Defenders To Watch Out For
Amontrae Bradford
The Yellow Jackets boast a robust group of defensive linemen, including Bradford. In his sophomore season, Bradford has taken an enormous leap and become one of Georgia Tech's top edge rushers.
He has three sacks and 12 pressures through the first eight games of the season. He proved to be a game wrecker against weaker competition, finishing the Gardner-Webb game with two sacks, four pressures and a 92.3 PFF defensive grade.
Jordan van den Berg
The South African defensive tackle made a great decision leaving Penn State. He's quietly become one of the most effective defensive linemen in the country since joining the Yellow Jackets before the 2024 season. He earned second-team All-ACC honors after his first year and looks to be on his way to more accolades in 2025.
Through the first eight games, van den Berg racked up 25 tackles, six tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, despite working from the inside most of the time. With Spike Sowells out at right guard for the second straight week, the Wolfpack reserves will have their hands full trying to stop van den Berg.
Kyle Efford
Every elite program needs an elite option in the middle of the defense. Efford more than fills that void for the Yellow Jackets. The junior hasn't been as effective in getting to the quarterback as he was in his sophomore season, but he still has two sacks.
Efford leads Georgia Tech with 51 total tackles and added a pair of pass breakups in the first eight games of the season.
