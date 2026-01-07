Wolfpack Gets Much-Needed Turnaround From Darrion Williams

Darrion Williams took the court against Boston College sporting a different look than normal. NC State's senior forward sported a headband, like several of his teammates, for the first time all season. In the three games leading up to the Wolfpack's matchup against the Eagles, Williams scored just 16 combined points. Some people may choose to believe Williams' fashion choice made a difference.

The Texas Tech transfer regained his rhythm, scoring a team-high 22 points in the Wolfpack's 79-71 win in Chestnut Hill. It felt like a sigh of relief for Williams, head coach Will Wade and the entire NC State team. The Pack got its star back on a night it needed him.

What worked for Williams?

After the Wake Forest win, Wade gave a profanity-laced rant about the treatment of Williams in the media and by the NC State fan base. The coach hoped it would spark a response in the Virginia game that weekend, but Williams still struggled to get things going offensively. Ultimately, Wade admitted that the blame, if there was any to direct, should be sent in his direction, falling on the sword for his star's play of late.

With Tre Holloman sidelined after sustaining an ankle injury, there was a need for more offensive production for the Wolfpack in the trip north. Williams answered the call, showing an aggression that was missed for the last month as he dealt with his own shoulder injury, one Wade downplayed at first, but revealed was far worse than he originally let on after the Wake Forest victory.

Williams attacked the basket, drawing contact as the Eagles inexplicably chose not to double-team the forward as he backed down mismatches. Wade also ran more quick-hitter plays to get his forward open shots, something he promised was coming after the loss to Virginia. Williams knocked down four of seven 3-point attempts in the win, a massive improvement compared to his numbers of late.

“I hate missing," Williams told the Raleigh News & Observer. "I’m a perfectionist when it comes to basketball, but my teammates never gave up on me, and Coach kept telling me to shoot. That’s all I really needed. Tonight, they were falling and I’ll try to build from that.”

Wade's ardent defense resonated with Williams. His struggles ate at him over the last few games, often visibly frustrated with missed shots. But his coach accurately stated that Williams affects winning, even without his scoring. He still ranks third on the team in total plus/minus, trailing only Quadir Copeland and Paul McNeil.

"It meant a lot. I've been struggling recently on the offensive end and he's always told me he had my back. When he does it in the media, it's a little different," Williams said after the win.

Part of what helped Williams get going was actually Copeland's own issue. The fiery guard dealt with foul trouble down the stretch, forcing his teammate into a point-forward role that Wade expected him to play more frequently than he had to this point in the season. Williams thrived, running the offense at his pace with a higher usage than usual.

Many times during the opening two months of the season, NC State's coach reiterated that good things happen when Williams has the ball. On Tuesday, he scored and made an impact in other ways. Now, the challenge becomes making it consistent.

