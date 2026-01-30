How Former Wolfpack Players Faring at Senior Bowl

Former NC State football players Cian Slone and Justin Joly are spending this week at the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., competing with some of the best players in college football as they prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft.



Both players are members of the National Team, coached by Philadelphia Eagles senior defensive assistant Clint Hurtt. The National Team will take on the American Team at 2:30 p.m. ET on Jan 31., but there's an entire week of preparation for the players that includes practices, interviews and meetings with teams, adjusting to pro offenses, and more.



Here's a look at how the week has gone for both Wolfpack alums through three days of practice against the best of the best.



Justin Joly



His abilities in the receiving game are what make the NC State tight end appealing to NFL teams. Joly has a unique athleticism at his size that can make him a mismatch for defenses. He'll try to become a complete tight end as the process continues, but even before he fully masters it, he is still considered a Day 2 draft pick, further implying his high potential at the next level.

Truly love this rep from NC State’s Justin Joly. Quick twitch movements, fights through contact, and makes a nice catch. Very fun player at TE. pic.twitter.com/RNJGOW3d5s — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 29, 2026

Joly got a chance to show off those skills during Day 3 of practices on Thursday, impressing many observiers and earning recognition on severl "Stock Up" lists circulating through social media. He was especially dominant in red zone drills, beating Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley for a touchdown after taking contact at the top of the route and creating separation toward the sideline.



However, it hasn't been all glamor for Justin Joly. He also took a big hit from Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis, which jarred the ball loose. Upon reviewing video of the play, Joly's going to want that one back.



Pitt’s Kyle Louis with a VIOLENT PBU on NC State’s Justin Joly pic.twitter.com/sk0NRT6C26 — Will Thomas (@wthomassports) January 29, 2026

Cian Slone



Slone is more of a Day 3 edge-rusher/linebacker hybrid, but he told The Draft Network earlier this week that he's looking to improve his draft stock by "dominating" the Senior Bowl. So far, it appears he's accomplishing that mission, getting praise across social media as a "Stock Up" on Day 2.



Here, he fights through a block from SMU tight end Matthew Hibner and makes the tackle to stop Penn State’s 220-lb running back, Kaytron Allen..



Slone has also been all over the place on the pass-rush, frequently disrupting quarterbacks and turning in a few solid one-on-one reps against players like Washington’s Carver Willis and Texas A&M’s Dametrious Crownover.

