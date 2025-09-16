NC State Defender Recognized For Week 3 Efforts
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State remained undefeated with a 34-24 win over Wake Forest on Thursday, largely in part to a phenomenal second-half effort from the Wolfpack defense.
First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's unit showed some growing pains in the first three games of the season, particularly against Virginia and Wake Forest. However, the group has come up with huge plays when necessary. Several players stood out defensively in the win over Wake Forest, but one player stole the spotlight from everyone else.
Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley starred in the win, coming away with an interception and a touchdown return as well. The performance earned Shirley recognition around the country, including the ACC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Shirley's Big Day
The dramatic 41-yard pick-six from Shirley swung the momentum in a big way for the Wolfpack. After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the return tied things at 14 apiece and helped the defense regain some confidence against Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford.
Shirley finished the day with five tackles to go along with his interception. He ended up being the highest-graded defensive player in all of college football per Pro Football Focus.
The interception returned for a touchdown was the first by a Wolfpack defensive lineman since Alim McNeill in 2020. He became just the seventh defensive lineman in NC State history to return an interception for a touchdown as well.
Eliot and head coach Dave Doeren slotted Shirley in at defensive tackle against the Demon Deacons. It was his first time playing the position. The decision obviously paid off in a big way.
As for the touchdown return, Shirley credited his background as a former tight end for some of his success running the ball all the way to the end zone.
With the recognition from the ACC, Shirley became the first member of the Wolfpack since quarterback CJ Bailey last October to receive a conference award. Bailey won the conference's Rookie of the Week award.
While Shirley's award was a nice addition to the win over Wake Forest, the Wolfpack has already turned its attention to the Duke Blue Devils as it focuses on remaining undefeated in 2025.
