Jackson Vick Talks Pitt Loss, Preparations for Georgia Tech

The Wolfpack nickel returned to the lineup against Notre Dame after missing several games and hopes to help turn things around.

Tucker Sennett

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as NC State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) defends during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — NC State's decimated secondary struggled in the Wolfpack's latest loss. Pittsburgh tallied over 500 yards of total offense, with freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel accounting for 423 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Wolfpack secondary got nickel Jackson Vick against Notre Dame after he missed several games in the middle of the season. He's returned to mixed results, but remains valuable given his availability.

The junior nickel spoke to members of the media after Wednesday's practice. He shared his feelings on the team's performance of late, as well as the players-only meeting the Wolfpack held on Sunday after returning from Western Pennsylvania.

Watch Vick's Press Conference here

Notable Quotes

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) celebrates a down during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the vibe of the team as it prepares to face No. 8 Georgia Tech and the Players-Only Meeting on Sunday

  • "Just getting back confident with each other. Everybody's speaking up, everybody's trying to be the best that they can be and look forward more than behind."
  • "We had a players' meeting. The coaches can't really go out there and play for us, so it's really up to us with what we want to do with this season and take an ownership as the players. That's really the biggest thing for the program right now."
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) and tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrate a down during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

His message to the fan base and outsiders watching the program

  • "Stay calm. Stay confident. The season's not over at all. We're a program; we never give up. We're a hard-fighting program. Hard. Tough. Together. That's what we're going to live and die by, no matter what happens."

On growing up in the area and now playing for the Wolfpack

  • "(NC State) is probably my first college game I came to. The first school I visited. Just being around the program, it's Hard, Tough, Together, like I said. Just preaching that to the guys. I definitely grew up in a Raleigh household."

On facing Georgia Tech

  • "They're a great football team, obviously. They're hard-nosed, tough, physical. Real good football team."
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) completes a catch for a touchdown as NC State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) defends during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

On what changes when the Wolfpack plays night games in Carter-Finley Stadium

  • "Really just the energy with the guys, I would say. Night games in the Carter are unlike any other."

