Why Jacob Dudan's Development is Crucial for NC State
RALEIGH — By the time the season begins in February, NC State will be just two year removed from an appearance in the 2024 College World Series. Head coach Elliott Avent wants nothing more than to bring the Wolfpack back to Omaha for a shot at glory.
A major piece in solving that puzzle is junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan, who is back for his third season as a member of the pitching staff. After a phenomenal freshman season, Dudan experienced some ups and downs in his sophomore year. However, after a lengthy offseason of development and self-growth, the righty could be in for a massive breakout in a new role in 2026.
Adding to the Mix
As a reliever for his first two seasons, Dudan worked primarily with two pitches, a four-seam fastball and a slider. According to the coaching staff and Wolfpack starter Ryan Marohn, Dudan added a sinker and changeup to his repertoire during the offseason, making him a prime candidate for a starting role.
"Learning to play the change up off of that sinker, and then soon add that slider back in along with the four seam," Dudan said. "Just being able to mix all those pitches really well, it's going to be really important for me to do that in the spring."
Dudan spent time over the summer pitching in the well-known Cape Cod League, where he earned some opportunities as a starter. In those chances, he learned what it means to be a starting pitcher at a high level and hopes to bring that knowledge back to Raleigh for the spring season.
"I learned how important it is to get on that starting routine, learning how to take care of your body throughout starts and just being able to carry myself," Dudan said.
Taking the Leap
As a reliever in 2025, Dudan made 22 appearances, including his first career start. He finished the season with a 3.90 ERA, striking out 41 in his 30 innings of work. While his ERA improved, his other numbers took a bit of a tumble. He worked hard to put his life into perspective to help his mental fortitude during the season and the offseason.
"I couldn't go home and have a night to myself where I wasn't thinking about the struggles I was having. And as I went on, I realized just leave it at the field, move on the next day. And that's when I really started to see myself succeed more. So that was important to me," he said.
Avent and the Wolfpack staff will need Dudan on his A-game if the Wolfpack wants to have a shot at Omaha.
