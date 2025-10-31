All Wolfpack

What Jalen Grant Said About NC State’s Preparation, Georgia Tech

The Wolfpack center is ready for the last few games of his college career.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) snaps the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — NC State's offensive line continued to be a revolving door at the guard positions during the team's 54-34 loss to Pittsburgh. However, one of the constants of the group has been the steady play of Purdue transfer Jalen Grant at center.

The quiet and talented man in the middle has helped sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey stay on time and on target for most of the 2025 season.

After Wednesday's practice, Grant spoke about his final few games in the college ranks, the team's changing mindset after losing four of five games and the upcoming matchup against No. 8 Georgia Tech.

Watch Grant speak here

Grant's Quotes from Wednesday

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) snaps the ball to North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) against Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

On Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly's heroics during the first half of the Pittsburgh loss and how it gave the team some juice

  • "He just had to score. There was nobody in front of him and he had to put the team on his back and get it done for us. If you get the opportunity to get to be in the end zone, I feel like that's what you've got to do. He knew that and that's what he did."
  • "We were thankful of that, but yeah, to see him go through what he had to go through to get that done for us, it means a lot."
Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) with the ball during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the team's no-quit mentality despite losing four out of the last five games

  • "We ready for the next opportunity to go play who we're playing this week, Georgia Tech. They're a top 10 team, so it's a great opportunity to put our brand of football on tape and show what we can do."

On Georgia Tech

  • "They're a good football team. Disciplined team. Well-coached. We just got to go out there and play Wolfpack football."
Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates after a victory over the Syracuse Orange at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On the gap between unranked NC State and No. 8 Georgia Tech

  • "I don't think about any of that other stuff. Football is football. 11 people vs. 11 people. Your 11 vs. our 11. It's about who goes out there and executes the best."

