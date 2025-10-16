The Three Most Impactful Defensive Transfers For NC State Football
RALEIGH — In the modern era of college football, instant impact from incoming transfers can make or break an entire season. Luckily for Dave Doeren and NC State football, a set of newcomers has saved the Wolfpack defense from falling apart due to injuries and inexperience.
Doeren and his staff returned most of the offense's key pieces, most notably the quarterback-running back tandem of CJ Bailey and Hollywood Smothers. However, first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot overhauled the personnel on that side of the field and brought in several new pieces to compete for roles in the defense.
Three of these pieces have proven to be critical for the unit in 2025. Without Cian Slone, Sabastian Harsh and Jamel Johnson, it's hard to envision where the Wolfpack would be seven weeks into the season.
Sabastian Harsh: Game Wrecker
Throughout fall camp, Dave Doeren and several members of the NC State offensive line raved about the Wyoming transfer defensive end and his ability to blow up the game plan. Internal excitement is one thing, but once Harsh actually took the field for the Pack, it was evident the team found a gem in the transfer portal.
Through the first seven games, Harsh has amassed four sacks, 20 pressures, three quarterback hits, 13 hurries and one batted pass. He's proven to be valuable in stopping the run as well, with an average PFF run defense score of 77.6. While he's proven to be a serious game wrecker, he hasn't been the only member of the team with that set of skills.
The Other Mountain West Weapon
Eliot's defense includes a role called the JACK linebacker. The position is essentially a hybrid edge rusher and outside linebacker who can line up as a defensive end and drop back into pass coverage. The Wolfpack found a veteran to fill that role at Utah State named Cian Slone. The decision to bring in the Mountain West product paid major dividends for Eliot in the first seven weeks of the season.
Outside of making the game-winning interception against ACC-contender Virginia, Slone has been the most versatile member of the defense. The linebacker tallied up 19 total tackles, one sack, 10 hurries and the pick through seven games.
Help in the Secondary
Johnson joined the team after spending the 2024 season with Temple, a program for which Eliot once served as the defensive coordinator. The veteran cornerback started the season with a game-sealing tackle against East Carolina deep in NC State territory.
He's improved throughout the course of the season, particularly in coverage. His four pass breakups are tied for the most on the team with standout cornerback Devon Marshall. Johnson's experience instantly made him a valuable piece on the defense and he's proven to be a solid option in an embattled secondary.
