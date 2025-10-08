Wolfpack's Jivan Baly Discusses New Role and Notre Dame Matchup
RALEIGH — Due to numerous injuries across the defense, some of NC State's younger players are being forced to step up into new roles as the 2025 season moves forward.
The safety and nickel positions have been particularly affected by the injury bug, with head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot turning to a few redshirt freshmen to fill the holes as the unit recovers. One of those players is redshirt freshman Jivan Baly, who moved to nickel just three weeks ago.
Baly discussed his new role and the Wolfpack defense's evolution through the injuries before a massive matchup against No. 16 Notre Dame in Week 7.
What Baly Said
On the feeling of getting back on the field after recovering from injury and redshirting in his first year
- "It felt really good just to get back out there playing live football again. Like you said, it was my first time since I tore my ACL coming out of high school..."
On if he questioned his readiness for his new role and increased playing time
- "It wasn't a question of if I was ready, it was more so about gaining that confidence and being ready for the team to do whatever it takes to help my team out and be successful..."
On what it will take to play well against a strong opponent like No. 16 Notre Dame
- "Just have to be physical, tough and we've got to outplay them. We've got play ahead of them, for real. It's something that we can. I know we can do it."
On what it means to play Notre Dame on the road
- "It's definitely a big game. I grew up watching Notre Dame. They're a big, traditional team, so it's definitely exciting to play them. But like I said, it's really about us. If we go down there and handle business, we'll come back to Raleigh with a dub."
On learning from the Campbell game film
- "I definitely got my confidence back. I feel like I got my swagger back and I just have to build on it from there."
- "I was definitely kind of nervous, but I was like that's what comes with it when you're playing, so I've got to just build on it and keep growing from there."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.