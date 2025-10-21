Former NC State Receiver Dominating For No. 3 Texas A&M
RALEIGH — While NC State's receivers haven't struggled throughout the 2025 season, a former member of the Wolfpack pass-catching corps has gone on to become one of the nation's most prolific wideouts at his new program. KC Concepcion decided to leave NC State following the 2024 and landed in College Station with Texas A&M.
The Aggies, now ranked No. 3 in the country, flew out to a 7-0 start to the season. While defense proved to be the calling card for A&M over the last few seasons, the offense took great strides during the offseason. A major reason quarterback Marcel Reed entered the Heisman conversation after the latest season is Concepcion, who has been a revelation for the Aggies.
Settling In
The Aggies wanted to support Reed with as much talent as possible, so adding a player who caught 10 touchdown passes as a freshman seemed like a logical choice. That decision paid off massively, as Concepcion proved to be one of the most valuable transfer additions in the nation.
In the Aggies' most recent outing, a high-scoring affair against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Concepcion caught five passes for 53 yards and added a touchdown as well. The score was the receiver's sixth of the season, the most on the team.
Before the season began, Reed predicted Concepcion would be a very strong addition for the Aggies. The chemistry didn't take long to show itself between the quarterback and receiver, as Concepcion hauled in three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the team back in August.
During the 7-0 start, Concepcion has caught 33 passes for 500 yards with his six touchdowns to go along with those yardage numbers. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch during the first seven games, not quite the highest on the roster, but close to the top.
The Pack Effect
After his stellar freshman season, Concepcion regressed during the sophomore campaign with the Wolfpack. Quarterback CJ Bailey was thrown into the fire as a freshman and offensive coordinator Robert Anae forced the ball to the top wideout frequently, to little success.
The end of Concepcion's time in Raleigh was unfortunate, but might've helped the NC State receivers who stayed behind step up and develop. Sophomore Terrell Anderson emerged as an elite option for Bailey through the first seven games of the season. Offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, Anae's replacement, allowed Bailey to spread the ball around far more, as well as push the ball deeper down the field, something he didn't do frequently as a freshman.
While it's easy to miss an elite receiver like Concepcion, the Wolfpack did an impressive job replacing him with several other efficient options.
