NC State Lands Talented 2027 Safety

While NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail over the past few months, the Wolfpack has been patiently awaiting its first commitment of the new year.

NC State has been making progress with some of its top targets in the 2027 class, and on Friday, its efforts finally paid off when the Wolfpack secured a commitment from a talented defensive back from Georgia.

2027 Safety Commits to NC State

On Feb. 6, Kamarion Johnson, a 2027 safety prospect from Clinch County High School in Homerville, Georgia, announced on X that he had committed to NC State.

While Johnson doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s still a talented prospect and a solid addition to NC State’s class. He’s a terrific athlete, playing both wide receiver and safety for Clinch County, and is coming off a strong junior season. According to his X, he recorded 38 catches for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense in 2025, while tallying 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five interceptions on defense.

NC State was the first Power Four school to offer Johnson, doing so in October. The Wolfpack continued to make progress with him throughout the fall, hosting him on a couple of unofficial visits.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during pregame activity for the Dukes Mayo Classic against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium.

In January, the young defensive back began to receive interest from additional programs, with Georgia Tech, Troy, and Georgia Southern all offering him in the past few weeks. However, he ultimately decided to continue his football career in Raleigh with the Wolfpack.

Johnson becomes the third commit in NC State’s 2027 class, joining three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham and three-star running back Christian Freeman. Doeren and his staff are aiming to build a strong class this cycle, and they are off to a strong start.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium.

While Johnson likely won’t be an immediate contributor for NC State next season, the 6’0”, 185-pound safety has the talent and athleticism to eventually develop into an impact player for the Wolfpack at some point during his college career.

Throughout his senior season, other programs may try to get involved in Johnson’s recruitment, but it’s more likely than not that he’ll sign with the Wolfpack next December.

Doeren and company have been pursuing several talented 2027 prospects lately. With Johnson’s commitment, the Wolfpack should look to build momentum on the recruiting trail as they continue to make progress with some of their top targets in the class.

