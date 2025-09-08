Wolfpack Linebackers Discuss Disappointing Defensive Performance
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Wolfpack moved to 2-0 in the 2025 season in dramatic fashion. Head coach Dave Doeren's team held on to beat the Virginia Cavaliers 35-31 at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
The defensive performance was a far cry from the one in the team's season opener, with Tony Elliott's Cavaliers taking control of the ground game early and punishing the Wolfpack on third-down plays throughout. However, the defense rallied in the second half, holding Virginia to just seven points after a rallying cry from the team's linebacker corps at the break.
Two of the key figures in the turnaround were Sean Brown and Cian Slone. The latter came up with the game-winning interception in the end zone. Both players spoke to the media following the narrow victory.
Watch the full Press Conference here
Slone speaks from 15:11 to 17:17
Brown speaks from 17:28 to 19:28
Slone Transcript
On the difference between the first and second half for the Wolfpack defense
- Slone: "I feel like our mental focus [was the difference]. I feel like when we came out, we were maybe a little flustered on defense, but we honed it in, realized the situation we were in and we all came together in the second half. I was really proud of how we played in the second half on defense."
On the vocal leaders for the defense at halftime
- Slone: "I would say Caden Fordham and Sean Brown. Those guys have been our heartbeat on the defense since I got here. They just kept on being them and they pull everyone up to the standard. We really needed that when we came out flat in the first half."
On staying calm after the difficult first half
- Slone: "...We just had to not panic, and not feel like we had to make a Superman play. If we’re all doing our job, we’ve got it. We’ve got a great scheme. We kind of found that trust. I feel like we all took a deep breath in the second half.
Brown Transcript
On helping the defense rally in the locker room at halftime
- Brown: "We just knew that we weren’t playing to our standard as a defense. Offense was doing their thing, going out there, scoring points, doing what they’re supposed to do, and defensively, we were letting them down.
- We were just letting the defense know, ‘The way we’re playing right now, we've got to cut that s*** out...but we've got to cut that out, and play our brand of football.'"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.