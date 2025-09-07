Sights and Sounds From NC State's Week 2 Win
The NC State Wolfpack is off to its first 2-0 start since 2022 after a narrow 35-31 victory over Virginia on a warm Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack sealed the game with an interception in the end zone by linebacker Cian Slone.
The offense performed admirably throughout the win, with sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and running back Hollywood Smother combining for a majority of the team's yards and several highlight reel plays.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we look at some of the sights and sounds you might have missed if you were watching the game at home.
Watch the episode here
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and select members of the Wolfpack spoke to the media immediately following the win.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's press conference.
On the Wolfpack's offensive performance in the second half of the win
- Doeren: "Offensively, we scored on every possession but one. Our short yardage offense was tremendous. The only time we didn't make it was on a pass that we threw. Probably a play we wish we wouldn't have called. We were physical. We trusted the guys..."
On Smothers' efforts in the second half
- Doeren: "It's what we hoped for. He finished the (last) season that way, too. The last half of last year, you could see that he was ready. He had a great offseason, great fall camp. He brings energy, holds people accountable. He plays hard as hell. He wants the football. If you don't give it to him, he's not going to complain... He just wants to win."
On CJ expanding his game with running ability
- Doeren: "When you can throw the football the way that he can and have the skill around him, but then also make them have to defend his legs, that's tough on a defense. It's really hard ... I thought Kurt called some really good QB runs in the game. CJ made some plays on his own. That second TD run was a scramble. But having that extra element changes how you have to defend us."
On what the close wins mean for the team moving forward
- Doeren: "It's a team who understands what NC State is. It's grit. This team has grit. It's in our DNA. We train in chaos. We look forward to tough situations here. We practiced a lot of this stuff that you're seeing at the end of games. The guys always revert back to their training..."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another episode of the NC State Insider Podcast.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.