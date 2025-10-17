Wolfpack Freshman Pitcher Ready To Make Instant Impact In 2026
RALEIGH — NC State baseball finished its fall team training sessions Tuesday. Throughout the last month, the Wolfpack played scrimmages and worked to build chemistry as a team under head coach Elliott Avent in an effort to prepare for the 2026 season.
The program introduced a number of new pieces through the transfer portal and added freshman recruits like left-handed pitcher Luke Hemric. A native of Apex, North Carolina, Hemric dreamed of playing for the school just down the road from his childhood home. Now a member of the Wolfpack, the freshman southpaw hopes to be a contributor for the Wolfpack in year one.
On what it means to wear the NC State uniform after growing up in Apex
- "It means a lot. Especially growing up in Apex, I'd come to a lot of these games as a kid, even throughout high school. Now, coming out here every day practicing, getting to be in this stadium has been a dream come true so far. You don't take any days for granted for sure."
On the adjustment from high school baseball to playing with the Wolfpack
- "Towards the end of the fall, it's becoming a lot more normal. Adjusting from ... Even this summer, getting here and going through the lifts and the strength conditioning we did and now, coming into the end of the fall, it's becoming a lot better."
- "Practices are rough. They can be hard. There's some long days. That's what I was saying, you don't take any of these days for granted because they're truly a blessing."
On his mentality when he joined the team and how he can carve out a role
- "I just wanted to win every day. Every day you come out here is a new opportunity. Even if I'm not playing, we scrimmage and I'm not pitching, you can still win the day by being a good teammate. Whenever I pitch, I go out there and I want to win."
On creating realistic goals for the season
- "I definitely want to set long-term goals. I understand how good I can be and how impactful I can be to this team this season. The coaching staff said I have a really good chance to eat up a lot of innings this season and help the team win."
- "Personally, all I want to do is just help the team win to the best of my ability. If it's pitching, if it's just being a good teammate, whatever I can do to help us win a national championship is all that matters to me."
