Talented 2027 Lineman Includes NC State in Top 10

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have done a solid job in the 2027 recruiting cycle so far. Not only have the Wolfpack secured commitments from three talented prospects, but they are also making progress with several of their other top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a three-star interior offensive lineman from Ohio and a top 450 overall player in the country, who recently named NC State among his final 10 schools.

NC State Makes Top 10 For 3-Star 2027 Lineman

On Monday, Rivals’ Steve Wilftong reported on X that Reed Gerken, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Perrysburg High School in Perrysburg, Ohio, had named NC State among his top 10 schools, along with Arkansas, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pitt, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Perrysburg (Ohio) High 2027 OL Reed Gerken talks about his Top 10 schools and what's next in his process here: https://t.co/mjgQLUm68l pic.twitter.com/wbeHadMEIg — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) February 9, 2026

NC State has been pursuing Gerken for several months, first extending an offer in August 2025. The Wolfpack were unable to get him down to Raleigh for a visit this fall or winter, but they’ve made steady progress in the young offensive lineman’s recruitment.

Like every other recruiting cycle, Doeren and his staff are looking to add a few talented offensive linemen to their 2027 class, and being named to Gerken’s top 10 puts the Wolfpack in a position to land one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

The Perrysburg High School star would be a massive addition to NC State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 438 overall player in the country, the No. 32 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 15 prospect from the state of Ohio.

While NC State has made Gerken’s top ten, the Wolfpack will have to compete with all of his finalists for his commitment. As of now, two Big Ten teams have emerged as the frontrunners for the three-star offensive lineman, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine giving Michigan State the best chance to land him at 58.2% and Wisconsin the second-best at 18.1%.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The good news for the Wolfpack is that Gerken hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Doeren and company plenty of time to make up ground on the Spartans and the Badgers.

If NC State can continue making progress with Gerken in the coming months and get him on campus for an official visit this spring, the Wolfpack should have as good a chance as any of his other finalists to land one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

