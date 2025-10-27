All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Sends Message in Greensboro Exhibition Games

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we'll tell you what you missed in the Bad Boy Mowers Exhibition series in Greensboro.

Tucker Sennett

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Will Wade talks to an official during the second half of a second-round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Will Wade talks to an official during the second half of a second-round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State basketball was back in full swing Sunday, as both the men's and women's programs played riveting exhibition games in Greensboro in one final opportunity to practice before the regular season gets going in a week.

Will Wade's men's team took down South Carolina with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from sophomore sharpshooter Paul McNeil, while Wes Moore's women's program outlasted No. 10 Maryland in a back-and-forth affair.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett gives you his take on the slate of games.

Watch the Episode right here

Wade spoke after the game, which was his first unofficial opportunity to coach the team in a real game situation. The new head coach seemed happy to get a win, but provided his thoughts on just how far the team has to go. Read some of those right here:

Selection of Wade's Postgame Thoughts

Will Wad
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State head coach Will Wade answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

From Wade's opening statement

  • "I'm obviously happy to get the win. That was a huge shot by Paul (McNeil, Jr.) at the end. We've got a lot of work to do, as everybody can tell. I thought we were very aggressive, particularly to start the game and they sliced our defense up."
  • "Our press was pretty poor, so we've got a lot of work to do. I appreciate Paul bailing us out there at the end."

On dominating the final six minutes of the game

  • "You want to be tough. We work on the six-minute games. We play those two or three times a week. We spend an inordinate amount of time on that because you're going to be in a lot of those, especially when you're playing other high-major teams or you're in conference."
  • "... Our scrimmage, there was no six-minute game because the margin was a little bit different, so this was good to get some of that on film, but we've got to focus on what we do to make sure that we're not in those situations."

On Quadir Copeland's performance and energy throughout the win

  • "Everybody feeds off (Quadir's) energy, and he understands what it takes to win. He kept everybody calm, 'Hey, we're going to find a way to pull this out. We're going to find a way to do this.' Q is really mature and he's somebody that a lot of our guys look to to make sure that they get their confidence from him."
  • "When he's confident and he's calm in those situations, a lot of our guys are, as well. I think that that's something that he feeds down to our players, and I thought that helped him quite a bit today."

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow  @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.