NC State Opens Season With Six-Goal Statement
Donovan Phillip secured himself a hat trick in just five minutes, securing a 4-0 lead for the Wolfpack over Wofford on Sunday night. The crowd roared for their No. 14-ranked Wolfpack men's soccer team. The NC State team is embracing the roars after a hot start to the 2025 campaign.
The team defeated Wofford by a final score of 6-0. Phillip's hat trick was the highlight, but the team is clicking on all cylinders overall. Dail Soccer Stadium was packed to experience the strong start, as NC State held a crowd of 3,200 for the match.
Getting Everyone Involved
It wasn't just Phillip who enjoyed a successful Sunday night. The Wolfpack started Frankie DeFrancesco and Thomas Lamaille; the first time either had received the nod. Midfielder Tyler Carter scored his first collegiate goal in the 19th minute, shooting it from the top middle of the box.
With a big lead going into the second half, the Wolfpack were able to get some of their younger players in. Adam Abdouh and Isaac Busenze saw their first minutes of collegiate action in the match, while upperclassmen Breden Peeples and Austin Bush officially debuted for NC State.
The Wolfpack started the season off ranked at No. 14, where they finished at the end of last season. The dominance they've showcased early indicates the Pack's hunger to break its highest ranking from a season ago, getting above No. 12.
ACC Competition
NC State was picked to finish eighth in the ever-so competitive ACC this season. The conference has four of the nation's top 10 teams in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
It's not just the top 10 where the ACC dominates; it's the top 25. Eight teams are ranked nationally in No. 5 SMU, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 7 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Clemson, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 NC State, No. 15 Duke and No. 17 Virginia. Hopefully, the strong start from the Wolfpack can continue, helping them keep up with the competitive conference in which they reside.
NC State has a roster to compete with such a competitive conference. They're one of two ACC schools with at least four players on the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Top-100 Watch list. So far, it's looked good, but now it's time to sustain the success.
The Wolfpack's next match is on Friday, Aug. 29th, hosting FIU.
