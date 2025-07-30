Dave Doeren’s Extensive Path to NC State
Coach Dave Doeren of the NC State Wolfpack didn't start his career with them. He was a football player and had several stints with other college teams, some more successful than others
Doeren, like many coaches, started his career as a football player. He played at Bishop Miege High School. This is a catholic high school located in Roseland Park, Kansas. After highschool he attended Drake College.
Early Coaching
Coach Doeren had his first college head coaching job at a high school called Shawn Misson HS. Then Doeren goes on to become a coach for multiple teams.
His first stint was with Drake as a linebacker coach until 1998.
Next, Doeren was a defensive back coach at USC. He joined Montana as a defensive coach from 2000 to 2001. He bounced around from 2001 to 2010 until he landed a great job as a head coach at Northern Illinois in 2011.
2011 Season
This job was significant for Doeren as he had been looking for a major opportunity. Doeren, in his first head coaching position in college, is placed in the Mid-American Conference. Northern Illinois, with the help of great coaching that year, was able to make the MAC championship and win it.
Then in the second season, they can secure a huge bowl game visit. The GoDaddy.com Bowl was between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Huskis end up winning 38-20.
2012 Season
Carrying the momentum into this year, the coach was able to use his head of steam to recruit a big name, Kenny Golladay, who was only a two-star wide receiver and looked almost NFL-ready off the first snap.
The Huskies end the season with their second consecutive MAC championship and another conference championship added to Dave Doeren's belt. The Huskies with that win got themselves into the Orange Bowl, but Doeren didn't coach, as he already accepted his head coaching position at NC State.
Immediate Impact on NC State
With these accomplishments, Coach Doeren was able to haul in a lot of impressive recruits—an exceptional amount of 3-stars, including 4-star player Johnathan Alston. Doeren's impressive MAC resume helped him achieve the NC State head coach position, but his grit and recruiting skills are what will keep his job safe.