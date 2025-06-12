MAC Football: Post-Spring Power Rankings
Another season of MAC football is right around the corner, as mid-week “MACtion” has been one of the highlights of not just Group of Five football, but college football as a whole. The league is coming off a tremendous 2024 season, where seven teams earned bowl bids and Ohio led the way with an 11-win campaign.
The 2025 league slate opens on Saturday, September 13.
Kent State will be led by interim head coach Mark Carney as the Golden Flashes will host Buffalo, guided by veteran head coach Pete Lembo, who enters his second season with the Bulls and is coming off a nine-win 2024 – capped by a Bahamas Bowl victory.
The contest will kickoff at Noon on CBS Sports Network.
Five new head coaches join the league.
The most high-profile addition is former Tennessee State head coach Eddie George. The former All-Pro running back is coming off a nine-win season with the Tigers.
Joining George are former Butler head coach Mike Uremovich, who takes over at Ball State, former Army offensive line coach Matt Drinkall, who assumes the reigns at Central Michigan and Joe Harasymiak, who will lead MAC newcomer UMass. Brian Smith also earns the full-time job at Ohio, after previously being the interim for the Bobcats’ bowl game.
The 29th MAC Football Championship Game will be held on Saturday, December 6 (Noon, ESPN) between the top two teams based on conference winning percentage. This will mark the 22nd MAC Football Championship game at Ford Field.
Here’s an early offseason ranking of the MAC with fall camp quickly on the horizon.