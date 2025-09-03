NC State Offensive Coordinator Shares Week 2 Thoughts
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Improvement of the offense was one of the major points of emphasis for the North Carolina State Wolfpack over the offseason. NC State showed off its new look attack in Thursday's 24-17 win over East Carolina.
First-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper took over the play-calling responsibilities after previously serving as the team's quarterback coach. His promotion was in large part because of head coach Dave Doeren's desire to establish continuity for returning sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
The initial results on the investment were mixed in the ECU game. Bailey showed off his arm talent and development in the first half, and the team produced some serious explosive plays. However, things slowed down in the second half and in the red zone. Roper spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss both the performance in the first game and the preparations in place for Virginia on Saturday.
Watch Roper's Press Conference here
Below are some of Roper's most interesting statements from the Tuesday press conference.
Initial thoughts on the week 1 performance against ECU
- Roper: "There's always good and bad. Things to correct and things you try to praise. I think we made a lot of plays. We had some explosive plays. We made plays down the field, which was exciting to see and then we weren't consistent enough in finishing the drives, whether that was a play call, a penalty, lack of execution to stop the drive.
- We just didn't finish those drives. We all would've felt like we played a pretty complete game if we would do that. Turnover at the end of the half is something that we've got to try to eliminate. But, I think you see we've got some talent and some guys that are playmakers. We did some positive things."
On what needs to be done to improve the run game between the first two games
- Roper: "I think East Carolina did a lot of good things up front to make it challenging for our guys. It was kind of a feast-or-famine game. We had some explosives and started off good. But, it's the consistency and staying off of edges and me trying to put them into the best look for a run that I possibly can."
On CJ Bailey's progression at the quarterback position
- Roper: "... I think it was where he was when he got here, too. He's played football at such a high level for so long. He was coached really well in a passing offense at a really competitive high school. Obviously, an elite high school. He came in pretty far along. I've said it a lot, there's a lot of people who can throw a football.
- There's not many that can pass a football. Passing a football incorporates 22 moving parts, a concept, a protection, a defensive coverage, a defensive pressure and you've got to make a split decision in 2.8 seconds and his brain does that. I'm fortunate to coach him."
On freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann's opening performance after the offseason hype
- Roper: "It was impressive. The plays that he made, you can see how strong he is at the point of catch. His hands are really good. I think he's powerful. He can separate. He can change directions, but again, I go back to a guy who's played high-level football for a long time ... While college football is different, the game day didn't shock him. It wasn't too big for him.
