Wolfpack Offensive Lineman Speaks Before Wake Forest Matchup
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State offensive line found a groove in the Week Two victory over Virginia, paving the way for a massive performance by running back Hollywood Smothers. The offensive line helped Smothers finish with over 100 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as well in the 35-31 win.
The game included a major moment for one of the members of the offensive line. After a long journey including injuries and transfers, Yousef Mugharbil made his first start at right guard for the Wolfpack. The one-time elite recruit worked his way back after a horrific car accident several years ago and earned the job.
After his debut, Mugharbil spoke to the media on Monday about his journey as well as the team's outlook moving forward.
On what it felt like to make his first start with NC State
- Mugharbil: "It was awesome. I was very excited. It's been a long time coming, so it was just good to get out there with my guys and play some football."
On his changing perspective after lengthy road back from injury
- "After what I've been through in college football and what everyone goes through when they're playing college football, the challenges that hurt you in life that will happen because that's what life's about, it's going to make it a whole lot easier to get through that. Just remember what you did to get through what you had."
On earning playing time with the Wolfpack
- Mugharbil: "It's been awesome. I was a walk-on when I first got here. I was an ineligible player because I had transferred twice in a year. That's no longer the rule ... Earning a scholarship as a guy who's not on one at any moment, that's a dream come true for everybody. That's a goal for pretty much every walk-on ... I feel very blessed that I was able to do that."
On his improvement since coming to NC State
- Mugharbil: "When I got here I was still very underdeveloped as a player. Physically as well, just out of shape. I got a lot stronger and a lot quicker and overall I just became a more all-around complete player."
