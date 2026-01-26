NC State Offers Highly Touted 2027 Lineman
Over the past few weeks, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have shifted their focus from the 2025 college football season to the recruiting trail, as the Wolfpack continue to make progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 class.
NC State has been highly active in the 2027 cycle as of late, extending offers to multiple prospects, including a four-star offensive lineman from New Jersey.
Wolfpack Extends Offer to Four-Star Offensive Lineman
On Jan. 22, NC State extended an offer to Ian Walker, a four-star offensive tackle from The Pennington School in Burlington, New Jersey. Walker shared on X that the Wolfpack's offer came after a conversation with defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.
- “After a great conversation with [Coach Eliot,] I am truly blessed to receive an offer from NC State,” Walker wrote.
Walker is one of the top offensive tackles in the country and is being pursued by several of the nation’s top programs. NC State was the 19th school to offer him, joining Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and more.
Although Walker’s recruitment remains wide open, a few schools have begun making significant progress with the four-star offensive tackle.
He had a busy fall, taking unofficial visits to Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, and Georgia. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Scarlet Knights the best chance of winning his recruitment at 25.4%, with the Nittany Lions close behind at 22.2%.
NC State’s offer comes late in Walker’s process, and the Wolpfack will have to make up significant ground in the next few weeks to have a chance at landing him.
As of now, Walker doesn’t have any visits scheduled for the fall, so Doeren and his staff should work to get him on campus in Raleigh in the near future as they begin building a relationship with the young offensive tackle.
Walker would be a massive addition to NC State’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 373 overall player nationally, the No. 31 offensive tackle, and the No. 9 prospect in New Jersey. At 6’5” and 305 pounds, he already has the size to play at the Power Four level and will be heavily pursued by several programs in the coming months.
The Wolfpack currently faces an uphill battle to land Walker. Still, if Doeren and company make a strong impression on the four-star offensive tackle, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle.
